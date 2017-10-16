George Lopez Booed Off Stage For Anti-Trump Jokes

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

George Lopez often voices his objections to President Donald Trump, once even sharing a photo of a drawing of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo”Guzmán holding Trump’s detached head.

But, the Mexican comedian’s anti-Trump speak didn’t play out well at a charity event to benefit the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in Denver, CO last week. Lopez was booed off the stage after rattling one guest in particular, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei.

Maffei, who donated $250,000 to the center, allegedly asked Lopez to stop making jokes about the U.S. president to which to Lopez responded: “Thank you for changing my opinion on old white men, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about orange men,” Fox News reported.

In what seemed like an attempt to soften the mood, the T.V. host said: “Listen, it’s about the kids. .. I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America, it still is.” Then added: “So I apologize to your white privilege.”

Despite the audience’s lukewarm reception, the actor didn’t let up. He went on with cracks about Trump’s border wall saying, “I guess you can get some Mexicans to do it cheaper, and they wouldn’t crush the tunnels ­underneath.” When the crowd started booing, he followed up with, “Are you El Chapo people?” referring to the controversial Mexican drug trafficker, who escaped captures via underground tunnels.

Lopez eventually finished his routine by calling the room’s attention to a video and didn’t return to the stage. A local news reporter took over as host.

According to Page Six, a source close to Lopez claims he was always meant to perform a four-minute segment. The funnyman, however, was listed as the night’s emcee.

Television host Chris Parente, who attended the gala, tweeted: “big controversy: host of HUGE charity #CarouselBall, @georgelopez, makes political comments about Trump, drops f-bomb and is escorted out.” The tweet has since been deleted.