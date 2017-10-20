WATCH: TV Host Almost Bares Breasts on Live Show

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Francisca Lachapel almost bared her breasts on live television when her superhero outfit came undone. The Dominican host, 28, was running in a skintight shiny suit while doing a comedy skit on Univision’s Despierta America when her zipper zapped, exposing her pink bra.

Watch her hilarious reaction to the video that went viral:

When she noticed that her lingerie was exposed on national television, Lachapel kept running like she was trying to flee her embarrassment until the camera stopped rolling. She later discussed the wardrobe malfunction on Despierta America with cohost Ana Patricia Gámez.

Cuando ya no sabes….. ni donde, ni como posar para la foto del día. 🤣😂 #vivir #imperfectayque #comogozo A post shared by Francisca Lachapel (@franciscalachapeltv) on Oct 18, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

“I started running and my zipper went down,” she said, “I didn’t notice and the director told me in my ear: ‘Be careful with your bra,'” she remembered with an embarrassed yelp.

Her cohost joked, “The gentlemen will be very happy,” which made the former beauty queen blush. “No, Ana!” she said, “I’m so ashamed!” Lachapel, who has created beloved comedic characters on the show like Mela, made her soap opera debut last year in the Televisa production Despertar Contigo, which aired on Univision last year.