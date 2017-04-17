Dominican Beauty Queen, Francisca Lachapel Is The New Face of Conffianz

The Dominican beauty and star of Univision’s “Despierta America” program, Francisca Lachapel now has a new title to be proud of after being named ambassador of the skincare brand Conffianz. The root of the line’s name comes from the word “confident”, which is engrained in the brand’s philosophy of promoting female empowerment and self-confidence. Perfect for the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015 winner! Conffianz, who has partnered up with Univision for this collaboration, sees the ex pageant queen as the ideal role model to represent their products. “We believe that Francisca projects everything that Conffianz represents and we’re absolutely delighted to team up with her and Univision,” said Peter P. Snitzer Jr, CEO of Conffianz, in a press release for the brand. “The best is yet to come!”

“I’m very excited to collaborate with Conffianz, a skincare brand that targets women like myself… the products really work, and so they give me that extra push I need to really feel confident and live my life to the maximum everyday!” said Lachapel about Conffianz that’s known for its products that treat hyper pigmentation. As an ambassador for the brand she will be involved in the communications, marketing, and promotional activities for the brand as well as use her platform as a celebrity to spread Conffianz’s messages of empowerment.

This article originally appeared on People En Español CHICA.