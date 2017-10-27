Fifth Harmony and Ex Member Camila Cabello Both Perform at 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony and ex-member Camila Cabello haven’t been seen together since Cabello left the successful girl group at the end of 2016 amid reports that she “hadn’t gotten along” with bandmates Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane.

But on Thursday, all five shared the stage at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards — in separate performances, of course.

The ladies of Fifth Harmony were up first, performing their single “Por Favor” alongside Pitbull. Cabello, 20, took the stage later to sing a bilingual version of her latest hit “Havana.”

If Fifth Harmony and Cabello crossed paths, it wasn’t captured by cameras.

On the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Fifth Harmony showed off their glam style.

Brooke, 24, stood out from her group-members in a long-sleeve, gold-patterned black mini dress which she popped with silver jewlrey. The rest of the ladies wore floor-length gowns — Kordei, 21, in a skin-showing bright red long-sleeve number with a plunging neckline and side cutouts; Jane, 20, in a deep red sequin gown with sheer sleeves; and Jauregui, 21, in a hip-hugging black sequin gown.

Cabello skipped the carpet entirely, posing backstage instead.

The Cuban-American singer — who salsa danced throughout her performance —wore a low-cut white fringe jumpsuit, which she accessorized with a thick white choker, white ball earrings, and black heels.

While Harmonizers are still hoping for a reunion, both sides appear to be content moving forward without the other.

Fifth Harmony even made a bold statement about the state of their group at August’s MTV Video Music Awards, when a mysterious fifth member of the group was thrown from the stage at the top of their performance of “Down.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America days later, Brooke explained what the high-flying fake-out was meant to say.

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member and we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that hey the four of us are Fifth Harmony,” Brooke told host Lara Spencer on the ABC morning program. “And we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up With Jennifer Lopez and More Stars in New Single for Puerto Rico Relief

Cabello, meanwhile, told Billboard in February that while she hopes to eventually mend fences, her attempts to reach out have gone unanswered.

“I don’t want to get into the details of that, because it was really intense and it’s hard for me to talk about. It makes me sad,” the “Crying in the Club” songstress said. “I hoped that it would be a peaceful turning of the page and we would root for each other. But I only got love for them.”

The former bandmates will next cross paths during three shows at the 11-stop iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 tour this November and December.