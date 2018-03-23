Fans React to Camila Cabello Fake-Playing Guitar While Performing on Ellen

Camila Cabello’s performance on Ellen Wednesday provoked some quizzical tweets. The “Havana” singer, sexily made up in a black lace bustier with piles of pearls wrapped about her neck, sang her latest hit, “Never Be the Same.” Swinging forth a classic black and white electric guitar, the 21-year-old hitmaker strummed with passionate believability, only her guitar was seemingly disconnected and hence, inaudible.

Fans and foes lit up the Twitterverse with love — and snark. One viewer bitingly wrote: “Why do popstars pretend to play the guitar? It’s dishonest. Apparently she can play but this song doesn’t have any guitar in it. Anything for some rock cred eh?” Another tweeted: “I’m trying really hard to figure out why Camila Cabello, who clearly does not play the guitar, is using one as a stage prop…”

But her devoted fan base came to her defense:

There's literally an endless amount of videos of her playing spanish and electric guitar. Shes been playing guitar throughout her girlgroup days and first played with her dad as a childhttps://t.co/lyM6d1stiF — it's not that serious. (@RobynCamriana) March 21, 2018

You can delete your tweet and deactivate your profile after I'm done w/ this thread with videos of her playing the guitar pic.twitter.com/pXtSJtz3zs — Steph 🌹🦋 (@flawlesscamilac) March 21, 2018

Look what we not gonna do is pretend Miss Cabello isnt an incredible songwriter and a musician on top of being a singer while we praise every white boy in the industry who's ever stepped on any stage. — it's not that serious. (@RobynCamriana) March 21, 2018

The former Fifth Harmony member, whose self-titled first solo album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, has not responded to the accusations.