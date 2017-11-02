Eva Longoria Gets Help from Celeb Friends to Aid Mexico’s Earthquake Victims

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Eva Longoria tapped a few musical friends for a good cause last night in Mexico City. The Mexican-American actress and producer asked Colombian singer Maluma to co-host the Global Gift Gala with her to raise funds for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Mexico. “Working with Eva is an experience like no other. I feel grateful that she thought of me to be part of such an important gala and I feel so happy to be able to help Mexico, a country that really needs it now,” Maluma tells People Chica exclusively. The 23-year-old singer performed an unplugged set at the star-studded fundraiser.

The exclusive event —which also included musical numbers by Mexican duo Jesse & Joy and Argentinean singer Noel Schajris— was held at the St. Regis hotel. “It’s great to be able to help others. I believe that when you give, you receive, and I do it from my heart,” adds Maluma. To all the Mexican families who were affected by the recent earthquakes, he has this message: “Fight, keep going. You have people around you, people who really want to help; and we will rebuild a new Mexico that is stronger.”

The singer is no stranger to helping others. His own Colombia-based foundation, El Arte de los Sueños (The Art of Dreams), motivates at-risk youths through art programs. “During this past year my foundation has helped the most vulnerable kids in Medellin,” he says, proudly, of his hometown.

Maluma’s new music also will be heartfelt. His latest single, which drops tomorrow, is entitled “Corazón” (Heart). “It’s a song with Portuguese fusion. We will film the video in Brazil,” he says. Although his work schedule is hectic, the artist knows how to unplug and bounce back. “I recharge by riding my horses, being with my dogs, spending time with my family, going out to dinner,” he admits. “That’s what relaxes me.”