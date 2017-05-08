Eva Longoria On Being Called The Black Sheep Of The Family And How That Shaped Her Career Path

Women, especially Latina women can accomplish whatever they set their mind too, regardless of the pushback they’ve received throughout the years and Eva Longoria is proof of just that. The award-winning actress, producer, director and activist has proved to the world that Latinas have a place and say in the roles they take. She is one of those actresses that never seems to forget where she came from.

In this profile interview with MAKERS, “a storytelling platform for the trailblazing women of today and tomorrow,” Longoria remembers the moment that turned her career around. While in college, she went on to enter a beauty pageant and when she told her mom, the response she received is one many Latinas have heard many times. Longoria recalls her mother’s words, “Oh honey, are you sure you want to put yourself through that? You’re not gonna win.”

A moment like this is truly life defining as Longoria won first place and was awarded a trip to Hollywood. In 2004, after a three year contract in The Young and Restless, she landed the role that launched her career, Desperate Housewives. The show not only won her a Golden Globe but gave her the opportunity to direct an episode, another moment that changed her path. After Desperate Housewives, Longoria has directed an episode of Jane The Virgin, which stars Gina Rodriguez and also became the executive producer for Devious Maids.

If you thought this is where Longoria stops, you’re wrong. With all those accomplishments under her belt she knew it was time for something bigger and better. After completing her master’s degree in Chicano Studies, one of the many things that proves that Latinas can basically do what they set their mind too, the Mexican powerhouse started The Eva Longoria Foundation. Her foundation was made, “to empower Latinas to reach their potential through education and entrepreneurship.”

But this isn’t the first time that Longoria is embracing her Latinidad.

“When I go to Spain, I feel a connection, but I feel more at home in Mexico — maybe just because it’s closer and it’s what I know,” said the actress in an interview excerpted from Gates’ Faces of America book in The Huffington Post.