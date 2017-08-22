Eva Longoria to Debut Her Collection At New York Fashion Week

Could it be that spending so much time with close friend Victoria Beckham is rubbing off on Eva Longoria? Whether influenced by her designer friend or just for the love of fashion, WWD confirmed that the actress will present her first fashion show on September 13th during New York Fashion Week as part of Kia Style 360’s lineup.

The affordable collection is eponymously dubbed Eva Longoria, according to the publication.

However, this is not the first time the Texan has dabbled in fashion. Last year, she collaborated with The Limited to debut a clothing line, which was sold in the clothing company’s 250 stores throughout the U.S. She also has a home line with JCPenney that launched in 2015.

I'm so exited to be presenting my fashion line at NYFW! It's a dream come true! Can't wait for the world to see our Spring 2018 collection! Link in bio. #EvaLongoriaCollection #NYFW17 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“People keep asking me why it’s taken me so long to do a clothing line because I’ve been wanting to do it forever,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was offered a lot of different deals – it was basically to just put your name on something. But I wanted to be part of the process. I wanted to design, I wanted to help in the sourcing, I wanted to be involved in buying the artwork (for prints and graphics), everything. And to do that, it is its own full-time job.”

The show for the Eva Longoria Collection is set to air as, “360-degree virtual reality broadcasts and Facebook Live,” according to WWD. Other newcomers debuting their work at NYFW includes fellow Latina Rosario Dawson and Alysia Reiner from Orange Is the New Black.

Translated by Thatiana Diaz