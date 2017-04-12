So This is How Eva Longoria Remains Eternally Young

Actress, producer, and Mexican businesswoman Eva Longoria, spoke to us before the premiere of her upcoming movie Lowriders and shared her secrets on remaining eternally young.

What was the experience of filming this movie that encompasses the passion for the low-rider culture in East Los Angeles?

It was incredible and fascinating because it was directed by a Latino and has Latino stars. Gabriel Chavarria, who takes on the role of the main character, is from East L.A., so it was such an authentic way to tell a story and I think people are really going to enjoy it.

How important is it for you to be a part of a movie that encompasses parts of Hispanic culture?

It was great because I grew up with the low-rider culture. I know first hand what a beautiful community it is. At the heart of it this movie is a family drama that has the low-riding world in the background. It’s really nice just to finally see this story being told in a respectful, beautiful way.

How did you feel undergoing the physical transformation you had to do in order to bring to life the main character’s stepmother?

It was such an awesome process because I’ve never played this character, so to kind of strip down and really capture this character involved things like different eyebrows and another hair color. The director [Ricardo de Montreuil] had very specific references that he wanted to follow for it to be authentic. It was definitely fun to not do something so glam.

What’s your beauty routine like?

I love moisturizers. In the mornings I usually apply [one] and then put on my sunblock. At night I’m a big serum girl. I use the L’Oreal RevitaLift serum and really allow it to absorb into my skin. I fly a lot too so it’s constantly in my purse and I have a bag full of moisturizers that I lather on before takeoff. I also always take my L’Oreal Root Cover-Up to cover my grays.

How else do you take care of your skin when you travel?

I wear masks a lot on the plane and I scare everybody! I use lip balms. I love the little hot towel they give you, and I put that on my face. I definitely have a skin routine on planes because I fly so much.

How do you take care of your body?

I do a lot. I’m a runner, I do yoga, I do pilates, I do SoulCycle and I’m just constantly mixing it up. And I watch what I eat. Everybody thinks there’s some kind of secret to looking good, but it’s not a secret. It’s diet and exercise.

Good morning! 🌞 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:02am PST

Is there any other beauty trick that you absolutely cannot live without?

I drink a lot of water. I got those “Starbucks cups” that everybody has. They’re the hard cups with the straw. So I just fill those up with water and for some reason, when it has a straw, I’m able to drink way more water than before. It feels like I’m drinking a soda even though I’m not!

When you’re not working, how do you like to unwind and relax?

I love going to spas. I love massages and facials. They’re very relaxing. My priority is also being in Mexico with my husband, that is super relaxing.

What’s the best beauty lesson you’ve ever been given?

Use sunblock. My mom was the sunblock police. It was an important lesson because the skin that you take care of in your 20s is the skin you will have in your 40s. Especially for Latinas! Many feel like “Oh I have dark skin therefore I don’t need sunblock,” but that’s just not true. All skin types need protection from UV rays.

First day of vacay and this is how I feel! 🙌🏼 #happyholidays🎄 A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:38pm PST

What does beauty mean to you today?

Being healthy and feeling good about yourself. I’ve always been someone to eat right, exercise, and take care of my skin. I feel like all of those things really lay a foundation in which you can build beauty on top of. If you don’t have good skin then all the makeup in the world can’t help it.

How do you find time to do it all?

Oh my gosh! Well I have the drive to wanting to do it all, so I just prioritize. You know? You need to have great time management and I have a great team that helps me fit 48 hours into one day.