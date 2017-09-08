Meet Kris Jenner’s and Christina Aguilera’s Latino Makeup Artist

Mexican beauty guru Etienne Ortega, one of the most sought after make-up artists, is responsible for creating looks for celebrities like Christina Aguilera, Kris Jenner, and Kate Beckinsale. People Chica spoke to him about his Latino roots and his latest project: an eyeshadow palette in collaboration with Pür.

How has being Latino influenced your career?

I was born in Guadalajara, Mexico. My culture has influenced me so much. Growing up [there], we have the famous telenovelas that are full of glamour. Beautiful women inspired me so much. Certain colors in my palette like “adobe” were inspired by the ranch I grew up on. The dirt was a super rich in red hues and I remember thinking this can be a gorgeous eyeshadow.

Do you believe in “rules” when it comes to makeup?

No, I don’t. Makeup is supposed to be fun and full of creativity so why limit yourself to only certain colors or looks? I think it is all about expressing yourself through makeup.

All about the lighting! Major 🔑 Today's look with @krisjenner ! #oscars2017 #eredcarpet Hair by @jorgeserranohair Styled by @monicarosestyle Makeup @etienneortega A post shared by Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

#premiosjuventud tonight with @iambeckyg 🔥 Hair by @cynthiaglam Styled by @joeythao Makeup by @etienneortega 🎨 Dress by @michaelcostello A post shared by Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega) on Jul 14, 2016 at 5:27pm PDT

Old Hollywood vibez! 👑 @Xtina 💋 #muse Hair by @chrisappleton1 Styled by @simoneharouche Makeup by @etienneortega A post shared by Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega) on May 25, 2016 at 9:30pm PDT

Who were your makeup role models when you were growing up?

I used to go to the MAC counter in the city and remember being so inspired by the artists, dressed in all black and wearing different colors on their eyes and lips! I think there is a reason we are “makeup artists.”

How did you choose the colors in your new palette?

I wanted it to be timeless, but to have colors that reflect who I am as an artist and who my clients are. Overall, it is such a diverse palette that any type of woman or man with any skin color can wear it. A lot of the names of my colors have meaning in my life, so this project has been something I really put a lot of energy into, and I’m excited for the world to see!

Is your new palette ideal for Latinas?

It is, but, really, it’s ideal for every type of woman! I created it thinking of and being inspired by my clients: the Kardashians, the Jenners, Christina Aguilera Nicki Minaj and my sexy Latina Becky G! I mean, how much more diverse can my clients be? In this palette, you will find everything you need. You can create beautiful, soft bronzy looks or take it straight to evening glam with gorgeous smokey colors or a pop of midnight blue! A perfect combo!