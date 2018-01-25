Esmeralda Pimentel plays Violeta in the new comedy The Kids Are Back, arriving in theaters Jan. 26. The film tells the story of an elderly couple who is ready to enjoy a calm, quiet retirement when their noisy, messy kids show up. Their children, all grown up, come back, disrupting their serene home life with various pets and significant others. The parents, who are way past the empty nest syndrome, begin concocting ways to get rid of their brood so they can return to their life of leisure.

The Mexican actress, 28, talked to PEOPLE CHICA about the character she plays, with whom she identifies. “Violeta is Rafi’s girlfriend. He is this Peter Pan kind of guy who doesn’t want to leave his parents’ home and Violeta, who is very independent like most modern women, works hard and makes it on her own, but still likes the idea of one day getting married and having her own family. She has to face the facts that her boyfriend may not want the same things for his future.”

Like Violeta, Pimentel admits she dreams of finding “the one” and experiencing motherhood one day. “I relate to her in that, like her, I believe in love and I would love to have children and build my own family.” The busy actress, who also stars in the upcoming television series La Bella y Las Bestias coming soon to Univision, says that while having kids is on her wish list, it’s not an immediate goal. “I think it’s something that will come when the time is right but you try to be as ready as you can,” she admits. “First you have to find the right person, someone who shares your dreams.”

Fame has made meeting Mr. Right a bit tricky, she admits. “I’m not really looking, but I do feel it’s hard to find someone who understands my unpredictable schedule as an actress. Actors don’t have control over the hours they work. We don’t have an office job. Finding someone who isn’t scared off and understands that is difficult.”

For now she enjoys her free time getting lost in books and baking. “I love to read. I don’t own a TV even though I work in television. My favorite hobby is sitting down with a cup of coffee and three good books. I read a few pages of one and then switch to the other and it’s like changing channels,” she jokes. “I also love to bake cookies for my loved ones. Sometimes I even bring them on the set and give them away to the crew.”