Eiza Gonzalez Responds to Liam Hemsworth Dating Rumors

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, who started her career in telenovelas, is ready for her boss role in the upcoming Hollywood film Baby Driver, which also stars Kevin Spacey and Ansel Elgort. And as the actress continues to step into the spotlight, she is now making it clear that she wants her private life to stay private.

Gonzalez made headlines back in 2013 after she was captured making out with Liam Hemsworth one day after his breakup with fiancée Miley Cyrus. When she was asked about the rumors in a recent interview, she kept her answer short and professional. “I would never talk about that. I focus on my work, that’s what really matters,” she told Latina Magazine as their May/June cover star.

And the 27-year-0ld will not be budging when it comes to keeping quiet about her life off the camera. “I don’t think it’s necessary. I think that your life as a public person is already so exposed. I’m being linked to people because it’s my environment. It’s like your school,” she explained. “We don’t know each other. It’s people I surround myself with. I don’t know why it’s such a big thing.”

However, Gonzalez did open up about her personal experience losing her father. “I fell into a very dark place and I couldn’t deal with [the] loss,” the actress revealed. “I started eating excessively and gained a lot of weight, and I was very sad. I wasn’t in a good place. I wouldn’t say I had an eating disorder. I would say I was going through depression.”

Baby Driver hits theaters on June 28th.