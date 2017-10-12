Soap Opera Actor Slaps Reporter in the Face on Hollywood Red Carpet

Mexican soap opera star Eduardo Yáñez lost his temper during a red carpet interview in Hollywood and aggressively hit a Univision reporter in the middle of an on-camera conversation.

The actor got violent during an interview with journalist Paco Fuentes from the Spanish-language television program EL Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) on the red carpet of an event held Tuesday in Los Angeles. Yáñez was bothered by the journalist’s personal questions about his relationship with his son Eduardo Jr, with whom he has a fraught relationship. Recently, his son called his father “a racist, drug addict who abuses women.”

“If you’re so worried about my son, send him the money, or you go and talk to him,” Yáñez said in reply to Fuentes’s question.

The journalist quickly defended himself by saying he is only asking what the public wants to know. “That’s bull—,” Yáñez responded, “That’s what you say to get people involved in what they don’t care about. But the concerned one is you, brother. You go and tell [my son] what you have to say.”

Fuentes started to say, “Just remember that the press is the link between,” when the Mexican actor got visibly upset and said: “You are a pure a—. Do not disrespect me.”

Things then took a turn for the worst when Yáñez struck the reporter on the head. The journalist tried to avoid his lunge, but wasn’t able to.

Watch the moment below:

#EduardoYañez agrede a nuestro reportero @fuepaco en plena entrevista. Todos los detalles está tarde 4pm/3c por @univision 😡 A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

As a source close to the actor told People en Español that Yáñez is very sorry for his behavior, but adds: “He was defending his family and his word after all the harassment from the press….No one likes to react like this, but if they provoke you that much and say things that hurt the ones around you, you wouldn’t allow it.”