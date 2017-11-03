Bimba Bosé's Daughter Poses for Davidelfin Campaign

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

The story of Spanish model Bimba Bosé and designer David Delfín goes back to their teenage years. They met doing the same thing many young Spaniards did in the 80s: dancing at a club. Bosé was 13 and Delfín 18, and after dancing at Sala Morocco, a lifelong friendship was born. The pair went on to lead parallel lives and in 2001 co-founded the fashion brand Davidelfin. They collaborated throughout their careers until the moment Bosé passed away from breast cancer in January 2017. As fate would have it, Delfín passed away from brain cancer just five months later.

But their legacy lives on, now in Bosé’s daughter, Dora Postigo, 13. Postigo, who also is the daughter of musician Diego Postigo, has joined forces with Davidelfin to star in their most recent limited edition collection: #davidelfinforever

❤️ #davidelfinforever #davidelfin A post shared by davidelfin (@davidelfinofficial) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Other Spanish luminaries joining Postigo in the campaign are Alba Galocha, Marian Pérez, Diego Moncada and Fernando Lindez —but all eyes are on Bosé’s daughter. With a history that promises to be as rich and colorful as her mother’s and the designer’s, will she follow in their footsteps?

Besides modeling and being the face of brands like Tom Ford and Gucci, Bosé also had a career in music. Notably, she collaborated with her uncle, acclaimed Spanish singer Miguel Bosé on his hit single “Como Un Lobo.” Her daughter apparently also got the music gene, as she’s already shown a passion and talent for it and held her first concert in June of this year.

Y aquí la canción que hicimos @h.tornos @htornos.music y yo 🔥 A post shared by DØRA POSTIGO SALVATORE (@dora.sings) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

#Davidelfinforever was originally created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the brand, but it turned out to have a deeper meaning as it is the last collection that Delfín designed, making it even more special to its fans.

With prices ranging between 50 and 145 euros, the pieces are available at davidelfin.com