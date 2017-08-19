Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Impressive Rap Skills With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Demi Lovato is proving that not only can she sing or design must-have athleisure outfits, but she can also rap. The 24-year-old showed love to rising star and fellow Latina, Cardi B and her new smash hit ‘Bodak Yellow,’ during an interview with the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in New York City.

“I love this song!” the Sorry Not Sorry singer excitedly announced before she began to rap the lyrics. But before the beat dropped, she asked Duran if cursing was allowed on the air. When she was told she couldn’t use profanities, Lovato decided she would just “bleep herself out.” And she didn’t miss a word, making it all the way through to the chorus of the song.

Watch the moment below:

When the radio plays your fav jam! 💯 @ddlovato ❤️s @iamcardib's #BodakYellow as much we do! 🎶🔥 #CardiB #Lovatics A post shared by Elvis Duran & The Morning Show (@elvisduranshow) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Cardi B saw the rap sesh on video and with lots of excitement, shared the clip on her Instagram captioning the post, “DEMI MOTHER F—– LOVADO!!!! I’m soooo hype BODAK YELLOW!!!!”

Numerous celebrities are proudly joining the wave of fans for this chart-topping song, which is currently on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Some of the celebs include Blac Chyna, Kevin Hart, Missy Elliot, among others. Drake even invited the Bronx rapper on stage during his eighth annual OVO fest in Toronto.

“You know when you’re little, your dream is to be an artist. When you’re a teenager, it’s like I would like [to] be a rapper. Then when I was 18, I was [like] eh, whatever. Look how many people try to be rappers. What makes me think [that] I would make it?” revealed the artist in a recent interview. “When my manager told me to give a shot at my dreams, it was a little scary for me. But I see that my dreams are coming true. This is what I dreamed of.”