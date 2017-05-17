Demi Lovato is Getting Dragged on the Internet for Wearing Dreads in New Music Video

Electric dance group Cheat Codes released their new music video featuring Demi Lovato—who cowrote the song— on Tuesday for their latest single “No Promises.”

The video has the EDM group and the “Confident” singer rocking out in a visuals frenzy with lights, pink skies, outer space views and futuristic fashion. Although it’s a catchy, happy dance track, many are discontent with a certain style choice in the video: Demi’s hair.

The singer opted for a twisted look on her hair that looks like dreads and is now being accused of cultural appropriation. Lovato was dragged on the Internet earlier this year after sharing that she learned that she was 1% African from a DNA test.

Check out some of the new backlash below:

Not sure how I'm feeling about Demi with dreads in the no promises music video 🤔🙈 — JustKeepSwimming🌈 (@LilyHaycraft1) May 17, 2017

Didn't Demi Lovato get the memo about dreadlocks? I don't understand why this is still happening tbh. — Émi Le Bile (@EmiMarieSK) May 16, 2017

Oh look, Demi Lovato is wearing dreadlocks and nobody is calling her out for it. What a surprise. — Sharlea (@touchofperrie) April 11, 2017

Demi has dreads in this music video SO CONFLICTED RN 😣 — Nkechi Emetuche (@kechi_later) May 16, 2017

demi has dreads in the no promises mv, i thought she was woke and wouldn't let me down pic.twitter.com/L0waeGMlkp — divergenttilldeath (@fairlylocaltris) May 16, 2017

Kylie Jenner faced similar criticism last year when she posted an image of her hair in cornrows. Everything, Everything and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg even wrote an essay on cultural appropriation in response saying, “ While white women are praised for altering their bodies, plumping their lips and tanning their skin, black women are shamed although the same features exist on them naturally.”

Marc Jacobs was also under fire for having his models strut in his Spring 2017 collection with hand-dyed dreadlocks. The New York Fashion Week show stirred major controversy erupting Jacobs to write a now-deleted response. “I respect and am inspired by people and how they look. I don’t see color or race—I see people,” wrote the designer. He later corrected his statement: ““Of course I do ‘see’ color, but I DO NOT discriminate. THAT IS A FACT!”

Lovato has not made any comments in response to the backlash as she promotes her new athletic collection with Fabletics.