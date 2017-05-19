Demi Lovato Confirms New Album for 2017

Lovatics, if you haven’t been able to get enough of Demi Lovato‘s new song

“No Promises” with electric dance group Cheat Codes—no worries—the singer has revealed that there is new music on the way.

“I’m releasing an album later this year, so my fans can look forward to that. It’s more soulful and I want to go more R&B with it,” she told Billboard in an interview.

The 24-year-old singer is looking to switch things up with her musical style when it comes to her sixth studio album.

“I actually want to go a totally different way with my album,” she revealed. “I want to go more soulful, so we’ll see what that ends up turning out like. I’m still in the process of writing and finding the inspiration behind it, so we’ll see.”

Lovato received her first ever Grammy nomination (Best Pop Vocal Album) for her fifth album Confident, which featured the certified double platinum hit song “Cool For the Summer.”

This year will be an exciting one for young star as she recently launched a capsule collection with Fabletics and is also releasing a YouTube documentary titled I Am: Demi Lovato in the fall.

“I never thought I’d be in such a great place. That’s the beauty of working on yourself and taking care of yourself,” she told PEOPLE. “You get to places where you never thought you’d be.”