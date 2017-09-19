Marc Anthony’s Ex Dayanara Torres Says, “The Hardest Moment of My Life Was the Divorce”

During the season premiere of Mira Quien Baila (Univision), a reality T.V. dance competition, Dayanara Torres opened up about her divorce from Marc Anthony. “The hardest moment of my life was definitely the divorce,” the former Miss Universe choked up. “It’s been so many years now that someone can look back and say, ‘You know what, it had nothing to do with me.'”

If there were any hard feelings after the divorce—as rumored—they are now a thing of the past. “My relationship with Marc is perfect. He is a great father to the kids. They adore him, and we get along very well,” said the Puerto Rican beauty queen.

Describe la presentación de @Dayanarapr en un emoji.👇👏🔥💃🏻 A post shared by Mira Quién Baila (@miraquienbaila) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

The former couple are parents to Ryan, 16, and Cristian, 14. “Being a mother completes me. It’s the role that I want to do best. I don’t want to let myself not do it right, my children are my everything. Thanks to them I was able to get myself back up,” she said. “I want them to especially know how to treat women, how to be gentlemen [and] respect.”

Torres also revealed that she’s single. “My new love is [the dance competition] Mira Quien Baila”

Last Sunday, Torres debuted her dancing chops with a tango, rocking the house and receiving lots of social media love.

In addition to Torres, the contestants of the fifth season of Mira Quien Baila are Venezuelan actor Alejandro Nones, television host Ana Patricia Gámez, Dominican influencer ChikyBombom, Cuban-American gymnast Danell Leyva, Peruvian chef Franco Noriega, actor Ektor Rivera Mexican artist Marlene Favela and singers Pablo Montero and Victoria ‘La Mala.’