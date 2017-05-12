Daddy Yankee on Justin Bieber in ‘Despacito’: “I Like the Way He Makes Music”

“Despacito” is now a major hit becoming the first Spanish-language song to rank in the top 10 on the Hot 100 list for the first time in 20 years since the remix to Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” by Bayside Boys. With all of its success, Daddy Yankee is now talking about dominating the Latin charts with Justin Bieber.

“What I heard is that he was in the club in Colombia and heard the song,” Yankee revealed to Rolling Stone. “He liked it and jumped on it. Justin Bieber always does a great job when it comes to interpretation. I like the way he makes music.”

With the original track, Luis Fonsi reached out to Daddy Yankee with his concept for song and the two immediately recorded the hit in Miami.

As they continue to top the charts, Yankee is reliving the success of his global hit “Gasolina,” which continues to be played in festivals and parties around the world 13 years after its release.

“It feels like I just dropped [‘Gasolina’] yesterday,” he said. “In EDM festivals, every time a DJ plays the song, the crowd goes crazy. It’s one of those songs you have in your career where you’re like, ‘OK, I had a worldwide hit.’ I’m one of the few artists that can say that.”

Fonsi also spoke on their song’s success last month telling Billboard: “ [It’s] such an incredible honor to have a Spanish song in the top 10 of the Hot 100 chart. It’s been an incredible ride since the very first day we released the song, seeing how the world just connected to it.”