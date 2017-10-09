Daddy Yankee Hand Delivers $100,000 Boxes Worth of Food in Puerto Rico

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Daddy Yankee, the reggaeton singer widely known for his recent mega-hit “Despacito,” arrived in Toa Baja to hand deliver boxes of food to people in need. After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 , many people were left without access to basic necessities and have spent days in long lines, desperate for food and water.

Daddy Yankee, who has used his extensive platform to urge support for the island and its residents, donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, providing locals with rice, pasta, tuna, beans, beef, and milk, according to the organization.

Every box handed out contained enough food to feed a family of four for about a week. In total, the reaggaeton singer, who was born and raised in Puerto Rico, provided for nearly 9,000 families.

“You just got to make sure people get the food in their hands,” he told CNN.

“Seeing the devastation first-hand, I know the reconstruction of my home island will require long-term solutions. I am committed to making sure the largest number of affected families have a safe roof." I am making a personal donation to Habitat, and ask you to join me by visiting www.habitat.org/daddyyankee to make a contribution today.” #PuertoRico A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Additionally, the international hitmaker has donated $1 million toward relief efforts in the ravaged U.S. territory.

“As a Puerto Rican who lives on the island, I felt the call, that the rebuilding of my country has to be for a long term,” he recently told PEOPLE in a statement. “In this initial phase, I want to make sure that every person has a plate to eat. In the long run, my commitment is work to ensure that the largest number of families on the island have a safe roof.”

The hurricane hit Toa Baja especially hard. According to its Mayor, Betito Marquez, only 25% of households had running water last week and supermarkets have been forced to ration food.

Daddy Yankee, who resides full-time in Puerto Rico with his family, has implored his millions of followers on social media to take action and donate. “Seeing the devastation first-hand, I know the reconstruction of my home island will require a long-term solution,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post, “I am committed to making sure the largest number of affected families have a safe roof.”