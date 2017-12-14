Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cyn Santana has a message for mothers-to-be who are struggling to accept the changes their bodies are undergoing. After followers began criticizing the changes they perceived in the size of her nose during her pregnancy, Santana decided to speak up.

“I read a comment that said ‘I cant wait for you to drop your baby. Your nose is way too big’ and it made me really sad,” she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 8. “Not because it hurt my feelings… (cause I don’t give a fuck what y’all talkin bout) but because others have to deal with reading these type of low comments.”

She continued with words of encouragement for other women facing body shamers: “Unfortunately, cruel people exist in this world. There’s nothing that we can do about them. So we need to protect ourselves and lift each other up… This goes out to ALL my women. Pregnant or not. Big nose or small nose. Embrace it. Embrace you. You are beautiful.”

Santana, who’s expecting her first child with rapper Joe Budden, has proudly flaunted her body on Instagram throughout her pregnancy and often shares videos of herself dancing in chic maternity clothes.

The television personality announced her pregnancy on social media Aug.9. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God,” she captioned a photo showcasing her baby bump.