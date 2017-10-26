The Coach x Selena Gomez Documentary Shows a New Side of the Singer

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Coach recently released a captivating behind-the-scenes video of the luxury brand’s collaboration with Selena Gomez. The 13-minute video takes us from the Fall ’17 campaign shoot to the Met Gala, then, to a meet-up with Step Up — a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities — and ultimately to the September launch of the highly anticipated Selena Grace Bag at Coach’s flagship store in New York City. In the video, Gomez opens up about her life and close relationship with Coach’s Executive Creative Director, Stuart Vevers.

At the beginning of the film, the “Fetish” singer explains why fashion is important to her and how it’s influenced her professional life: “Fashion can decide your entire day. It can decide your mood. When I started acting, I realized how important an outfit was to complete a character — and I was acting when I was seven. But I understood that. I always felt like I would put something on and I would almost become that….”

The documentary shows two polar opposite sides of Gomez’s life. In one scene, she’s sitting in the front row of Coach’s FW17 runway show next to Vogue‘s editor in chief Anna Wintour. In another, she’s talking about being raised by a teen mom in a small Texan town. The singer reveals the ways her humble roots informed her early appreciation of Coach.

“My earliest memory of Coach is with my cousin Priscilla. We didn’t come from a lot,” Gomez says, narrating a story about her cousin saving up all of her money to buy a Coach bag. “I remember it was white,” she tells Vevers with a nostalgic smile. “That’s the first time that I felt like I wanted to start looking at not just having a backpack. It’s when everything started shifting.”

At one point in the film, Gomez and Vevers are sitting in a room picking out leathers, and she’s in disbelief that she’s made the leap from pining for a Coach bag in her youth to designing one for the company. “It’s so weird!” Gomez says as she puts her hands over her face.

It’s official. The Selena Grace bag is available today. Discover the entire #CoachxSelena collection on Coach.com. Link in bio. #CoachFall2017 #CoachNY @selenagomez A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

Gomez, who just released her latest single “Wolves,” recently appeared in Coach’s Holiday Collection campaign, modeling the brand’s “Dinky” bag, a silhouette that was introduced in 1973. Vevers and Gomez revamped the classic with modernizing colors, bright pink and eggplant purple.

The brand has not yet announced when the new collection will be available for purchase.