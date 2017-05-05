Christina Aguilera’s New Intimate Video of Her Private Life

After staying out of the public eye for the past few months, Christina Aguilera gave her followers a look into her private life on Wednesday night on Instagram. The singer posted a video montage of second-long clips that were recorded every day during the month of April, starting March 31st and ending April 30th.

In the videos, Christina documents moments with friends, family and even her kids. Her 9-year-old son, Max, and 2-year-old daughter, Summer make several appearances including pool time, an Easter bunny visit and playing on the trampoline with Matthew Rutler, their mom’s fiancé.

“Grateful for every second of every day. @m_rutler” the 36-year-old captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Among the clips, Aguilera is seen in the studio recording and hanging with songwriter Sia. After the video was posted, fans on social media couldn’t help but wonder if The Voice coach was releasing new music in the near future. And is a Sia collaboration happening?

The singer teased new music back in February when she shared a black-and-white image of herself by a piano. “Finishing touches to my heart,” she captioned the photo with a red heart and music note.

That wasn’t the first time she teased upcoming albums—yes, multiple albums. “When I’m not doing The Voice, this particular time around, I’m working on multiple albums,” she told ET in 2016. “One being a follow-up to my debut Spanish album, [and] a few solo projects with some incredible producers.”

Her last album release was Lotus in 2012, which was Aguilera’s seventh studio album.