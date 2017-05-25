Chris Hemsworth Teams Up With Latinos For New Campaign

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Diego Luna, Nashla Bogaer and pro surfer Ramon Navarro teamed up for an unconventional beer ad. The four celebrities joined Corona and Parley AIR in their newest long-term initiative to end plastic pollution, which is detrimental to the world’s oceans.

The two companies plan to “protect 100 Islands by 2020 starting in six key regions in different parts of the world – Mexico, Maldives, Australia, Chile, Italy and Dominican Republic,” as they announced in a statement. In the next three years, they intend to have cleaner oceans and beaches.

The four celebrities shared social media posts in support of their new partnership and also starred in the powerful video released by Corona x Parley.

“When you picture beautiful islands and other beach destinations, you imagine them in their pristine state with clear blue waters, but then you see the problem up close and you realize that we are destroying paradise through our careless use of plastic,” said Luna. I’m particularly proud to be affiliated with a program that is not only committed to protecting beaches around the world, but also in my homeland Mexico.”

Hemsworth added, “I’ve spent a large part of my life in and around the ocean, it’s where a lot of my happiest memories came from. If I had anxieties or worries, I’d head to the ocean and it was always the place where I could reset and be 100% present. I want to inspire people to find a solution and protect the world’s oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do.”