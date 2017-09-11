Chef José Andrés on President Donald Trump: “That’s Not The Type of Leadership We Need”

Renowned Chef José Andrés has never been afraid to take a stand against President Donald Trump. Over the last two years, the two were in a legal battle about a restaurant deal that Andrés sidelined after the former Republican presidential candidate made controversial comments about Mexicans in 2015. They’ve since settled their legal dispute,, but the Spanish chef isn’t softening his stance on the real estate tycoon

On Twitter, Andrés—who’s gotten love from big names like the Barack and Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Diego Luna—has made bold statements about the commander-in-chief. Most recently, in response to the White House rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Andrés tweeted: “.@realDonaldTrump one day Satan will realize that hell may be too good for you…..#wearealldreamers.”

.@realDonaldTrump one day Satan will realize that hell may be too good for you…..#wearealldreamers #DACAWorks — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 4, 2017

Now, the chef speaks to People Chica about what it means to be an immigrant and the state of the country’s leadership. “It’s important that the President of the United States be the most respectful person. When he’s not, and he uses his words and fame to attack others, that’s not the type of leadership that we need in America,” he says. “Everybody has to speak up.”

He adds, “We all come from somewhere else… Being an immigrant comes with a lot of responsibility to give back. Every immigrant I know is here trying to give back.”

Andrés emigrated from Spain in the early 1990’s and became a citizen of the United States in 2013.

Be sure to watch the video with José Andrés above!