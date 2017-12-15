Former Gap Band member Charlie Wilson is celebrating the holiday season with a soulful cover of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night.” The R&B singer joined Puerto Rican duo Jean and Jonathan Solero—better known as the Solero Brothers—for a Spanglish collaboration that hit YouTube last weekend.

This latest project was inspired by the brothers’ native island following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September. “We recently talked about what we could do this holiday season that reminds people of the ‘reason for the season,'” Wilson told PEOPLE Chica. “Our goal was to give some peace—not only to those who have been challenged but to everyone.”

Watch the video below:

Influenced by the many Spanish-English musical collaborations released this year, Wilson was inspired to take part in the movement, naming a few chart-toppers that caught his interest. “I particularly liked the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song, featuring Justin Bieber, ‘Despacito’ which recently got two Grammy nominations,” he revealed. “I also like ‘Safari’ with J. Balvin, featuring Sky, Pharrell Williams and BIA.” But this is familiar territory for Wilson, who teamed up with Latin artist Pitbull for his song “Good Time” earlier this year.

The BET Lifetime Achievement honoree hopes to continue working with the Solero Brothers as they build their careers in the music industry. “Solero is completing their debut album,” said Wilson. “I just might pop up on that project.”