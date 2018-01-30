Jorge Garcia, an undocumented immigrant, was forced to say goodbye to his family earlier this month after nearly 30 years of living in the United States. After the tear-jerking moment between the Mexico native and his wife and two children at the airport went viral, it caught the attention of rapper Chamillionaire. The artist immediately reached out to a reporter covering the case, connected with the family and offered financial help. But what was supposed to be a simple act of generosity devolved into accusations that the “Turn It Up” singer was pulling a publicity stunt.

Chamillionaire responded to those questioning his true intentions with two videos on Instagram. “A lot of people here be saying they don’t understand why a black man would want to help Mexicans and nonsense like, ‘They don’t do nothing for us. Black people need to only help black people,'” he said. “I’m sorry you feel that way, but I’m from Texas, Tejas. I know a lot of y’all have been misled to believe the toxic narrative that ‘Mexicans are doing this, and Mexicans are doing that,’ like they aren’t valuable contributors to our economy and our society.”

The rapper clarified that the reporter he reached out to was the one who shared his email on social media and that the email was meant to be private.

In the second video, the 38-year-old revealed he was a child of immigrants and spoke about the influence that people from Mexico had on his musical career. “Here’s a little history lesson, ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ was produced by two Mexicans; the manager that took it to the top of the charts: Mexican; one of the retailers that sold the most mixed tapes for me was Mexican — but he didn’t work at the store, he owned it, and guess who showed up at the shows? You guessed it.”

Chamillionaire was able to get in touch with Garcia’s wife Cindy, sharing that they “had a dope conversation,” adding, “I believe she has and will continue to be an amazing advocate for immigrant rights.”