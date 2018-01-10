H&M is under major social media scrutiny this week for an ad featuring a black child wearing a hoodie with the phrase “coolest monkey in the jungle.” Many Twitter users criticized the brand for being racially insensitive, some even pointing out how H&M used a white child for a sweatshirt that had the contrasting phrase: “survival expert.”

Among those criticizing the fashion company are big-name celebrities like The Weeknd, Diddy, Quest Love, Lebron James and Niecy Nash.

The Weeknd had the most impactful response. The pop singer — who collaborated with the brand for an 18-piece collection of fall essentials last September — announced on Twitter that he will no longer be working with the company. “Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will no longer be working with the company.anymore…” he wrote in a tweet featuring a photo of the ad.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore… pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

Other celebs offered their thoughts, such as Lebron James

Niecy Nash

Diddy

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1 — Diddy (@Diddy) January 8, 2018

Alex Medina

In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness. If look at other sweaters in same category they have white kids. We have to do better. pic.twitter.com/Av4bS4t6yn — alex medina (@mrmedina) January 8, 2018

TV and Radio personality Karamo Brown

@hm this is disgusting & irresponsible. You know the history of racist using the term “monkey” to demean people of African descent… and you put this on your website! 😡😡😡😡 “Coolest Monkey In the Jungle” #SMH pic.twitter.com/IY877D2d8R — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) January 8, 2018

European footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng

Pro Wrestler Titus O’Neil

Dear,@hm YOUR COMPANY JUST FAILED MISERABLY!!! But I’m sure many will just say all this will blow over..And it Will because hey,

when it comes To cases of Racial profiling,Stereotyping and Sexual assault to men/women in the workplace it always does blow over right👍🏾#SHAME pic.twitter.com/5dWHHYc31r — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 8, 2018

Following all the backlash, H&M addressed the controversy in a statement, writing, “We understand that many people are upset about the image. We, who work at H&M, can only agree. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. Therefore, we have not only removed the image from our channels, but also the garment from our product offering globally. It is obvious that our routines have not been followed properly. This is without any doubt. We will thoroughly investigate why this happened to prevent this type of mistake from happening again.” The company has not yet addressed The Weeknd’s decision to end their partnership.