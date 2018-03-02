Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera and Others Show Support for Karla Souza After Rape Allegation

How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza came forward last week alleging that she experienced sexual harassment and assault early in her career. The actress told CNN en Español that a unnamed director raped her, while they were filming in her native Mexico. Following her revelation, Souza received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, such as Gina Rodriguez, Brie Larson and co-star Viola Davis.

“We support our sister Karla Souza and all the brave Mexican women who have raised their voices,” wrote the fellow Latina and Jane the Virgin star while HTGAWM castmate Davis praised Souza for speaking out: “Love to @KarlaSouza7…for your courage, your heart and for standing in your WORTH!”

Respaldamos a nuestra hermana Karla Souza y a todas las valientes Mexicanas que han levantado la voz #TimesupMx @KarlaSouza7 — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) February 24, 2018

Love to @KarlaSouza7…for your courage, your heart and for standing in your WORTH! — Viola Davis (@violadavis) February 21, 2018

Respaldamos a nuestra hermana Karla Souza y a todas las valientes Mexicanas que han levantado la voz #TimesupMx https://t.co/0fUsBDEVng — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 24, 2018

Other celebrities who showed their support on social media include Honduran-American actress America Ferrera and more actors from ABC’s TGIT lineup, such as Ellen Pompeo and Kerry Washington.

Our remarkable sister @KarlaSouza7 speaking her truth and giving voice to so many women’s silenced experiences. #TIMESUP Karla Souza says she was raped by a director early in her career https://t.co/DjrBaq2psW — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) February 23, 2018

Bravery inspires people. We stand with our sister Karla Souza and all the other Mexican women who have spoken out. @karlasouza7 #TimesupMx — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) February 24, 2018

I stand with my friend @KarlaSouza7 and all the other Mexican women who have spoken out against sexual abuse and harassment. #TimesupMx — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) February 24, 2018

The Shondaland family stands with our sister @KarlaSouza7 and all the other Mexican women who have spoken out #TimesupMx. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) February 24, 2018

Souza has not spoken out since the interview, but wrote via Twitter last Wednesday: “I am proud to stand in solidarity with my sisters in Mexico and women around the world whose voices are finally being heard and saying #TIMESUP.”

Following the allegations, Mexico’s largest television network Televisa terminated producer-director Gustavo Loza, who distanced himself from Souza’s allegations via Twitter.