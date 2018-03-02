Gina Rodriguez, America Ferrera and Others Show Support for Karla Souza After Rape Allegation

How to Get Away with Murder star Karla Souza came forward last week alleging that she experienced sexual harassment and assault early in her career. The actress told CNN en Español that a unnamed director raped her, while they were filming in her native Mexico. Following her revelation, Souza received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities, such as Gina Rodriguez, Brie Larson and co-star Viola Davis.
“We support our sister Karla Souza and all the brave Mexican women who have raised their voices,” wrote the fellow Latina and Jane the Virgin star while HTGAWM castmate Davis praised Souza for speaking out: “Love to @KarlaSouza7…for your courage, your heart and for standing in your WORTH!”
Other celebrities who showed their support on social media include Honduran-American actress America Ferrera and more actors from ABC’s TGIT lineup, such as Ellen Pompeo and Kerry Washington.
Souza has not spoken out since the interview, but wrote via Twitter last Wednesday: “I am proud to stand in solidarity with my sisters in Mexico and women around the world whose voices are finally being heard and saying #TIMESUP.”
Following the allegations, Mexico’s largest television network Televisa terminated producer-director Gustavo Loza, who distanced himself from Souza’s allegations via Twitter.