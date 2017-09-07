Celebrities React to Hurricane Irma As It Pushes Toward Puerto Rico and Florida

As Hurricane Irma charges through the Caribbean and heads toward Puerto Rico and Florida, the Category 5 storm has many people worried about its potentially devastating impact, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas less than two weeks ago.

Many are coming together to send positive messages and vibes to those in the hurricane’s path via social media, including numerous celebrities. Latino celebs who grew up in the Caribbean or are of Caribbean descent, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ricky Martin and Marc Anthony, are sending their love and prayers. “Islands of the Caribe, stay safe. Your children all over the world are praying for you,” wrote the Hamilton creator. “My prayers for my beloved Puerto Rico,” Anthony tweeted, ”and all areas that may be affected by Hurricane Irma. God bless you all always!”

Islands of the Caribe, stay safe. Your children all over the world are praying for you. #Irma — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 5, 2017

My prayers for my beloved Puerto Rico and all the areas that can be affected by Hurricane Irma. God bless you all always! #FuerzaMiGente — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) September 6, 2017

Jane the Virgin Star Gina Rodriguez—who revealed on Twitter she’s been on the phone “day and night” with her grandmother in Puerto Rico—responded to her worried fans. When one follower wrote, “I have family in Puerto Rico too. I’ll pray for us Gina,” Rodriguez replied, “Prayers are sent and I pray everyone is safe. Support will be needed to rebuild and we will be there.”

Prayers are sent and I pray everyone is safe. Support will be needed to rebuild and we will be there. https://t.co/nc0apJD1cL — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) September 6, 2017

Other stars, including Ashley Greene, Missy Elliott, and Kristen Bell, expressed their concern and support as well. Bell revealed that she was actually in Fort Lauderdale evacuating and urged locals to clear the area also… “Don’t wait it out,” she advised. Elliott urged residents to “grab [an] emergency kit & stock up,” adding that she’s “praying 4 safety 4 those in the path of…Hurricane Irma.”

Sending love and well wishes to all my friends and family back home in Florida. Be prepared and stay safe! #hurricaneirma — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) September 6, 2017

I'm currently in Ft. Lauderdale FL, evacuating tomorrow morning-

If ur in an evac zone- don't wait this out. Get inland asap. #Irma2017 — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 5, 2017

Praying 4 safety 4 those in the path of the new Hurricane Irma😔I pray it passes over or weakens🙏🏾grab a emergency kit just incase & stock up — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2017

President Donald Trump informed his followers that he was keeping an eye on the storm. “Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary,” he wrote. “Hurricane looks like largest ever recorded in the Atlantic!”