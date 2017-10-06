Eva Longoria, Robert De Niro and Many More Celebs Join Campaign for Mexico Earthquake Relief

Among the devastating natural disasters that have struck several countries around the world in the previous weeks, the powerful 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico was one of the most destructive in the country’s history. The earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings, destroyed streets and killed more than 200 people including 21 schoolchildren.

As the Mexican cities affected by the earthquake rebuild from the devastation, director Alfonso Cuarón—the man behind Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban—hasn’t forgotten about his home country. With the help of his celebrity friends like Eva Longoria, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Watts and Robert De Niro among others, Cuarón has announced an initiative titled “Mexico Rises” to help raise funds for Mexico.

“The devastating earthquakes in Mexico have elicited a deeply moving response from the Mexican people. In the history of our community, we have never been so informed, united and connected as we are right now,” said the director. “Citizens have taken this matter into their own hands and have selflessly and tirelessly worked together to come to the aid of their neighbors. Following their inspiring lead, I’m compelled to take action and join them to help begin the reconstruction of our beautiful country as it starts to recover from these tragic events.”

The video for the multi-platform campaign starts with a few clips of when the earthquake struck then goes into celebrities sending moving messages in support of Mexico then asking viewers to visit the donation page.

For those interested in learning more or contributing, visit GlobalGiving.org/MexicoRises. All donations will exclusively support earthquake recovery efforts. And be sure to support the initiative with the hashtag #MexicoRises.