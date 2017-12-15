Bloody shoes might be her mantra, but Cardi B is making money moves with popular shoe brand Steve Madden. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who was named one of PEOPLE’s 25 Most Intriguing People of 2017, has partnered with the label to curate a collection and create how-to fashion videos that reflect Cardi’s vivacious personality and unique style.

On Dec. 13, Steve Madden posted five separate videos starring the 25-year-old on the company’s YouTube channel that reveal her sartorial tips. The videos all center on different types of shoes.

Here’s what the singer has to say about pointy ones:

“I’m so excited to be collaborating with one of my all-time favorite shoe designers!” Cardi said of teaming up with Madden. “As a little girl I would die for a pair of Steve Madden shoes, now I’m working with him! It’s really a dream come true.”

The designer also gushed about his partnership with the chart-topper. “Cardi B is our girl,” Madden said. “She’s an inspiration to many. She’s the definition of Self Made.”

Madden expressed his interest in working with Cardi last month when rumors of a possible collaboration swirled: “We like Cardi — she’s great. We’re talking to Cardi,” he told Footwear News.

The collab is a smart move for the shoe brand. The Bronx-born rapper helped spike a 217 percent increase in online searches for Christian Louboutins in 2017, according to Business of Fashion, thanks to her catchy line in “Bodak Yellow” that references the iconic shoe’s signature look: “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes.”