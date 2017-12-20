No matter how the online throngs feel about that “Trap Selena” reference, Cardi B’s rapping on Migo’s “MotorSport” has stamped her name into the history books. On Dec. 18, when the single, also featuring Nicki Minaj, climbed to the No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, she became the first female rapper to have her initial three singles in the Top 10.

Since signing with Atlantic Records in February 2017, this year has been the gift that keeps on giving for the former stripper whose big break came with 2015’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. The Bronx-born rapper’s debut, “Bodak Yellow,” released in June 2017, was touted as song of the summer by music pundits. On Sept. 25, the slow tempo jam reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 — the first time a female solo rapper hit the top spot since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

In October, she was featured on G-Eazy’s “No Limit” along with A$AP Rocky, and helped push the song to No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart — some even say she stole the lyrical show.

MY SINGLE “BARTIER BARDI” ft 21 Savage will be drop this Friday Dec 22 pic.twitter.com/NteibniB4q — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 20, 2017

And the record-setter’s fans have much to look forward to. The half Dominican multilingual lyricist’s collaborations with Puerto Rican rapper Ozuna, “La Modelo,” and with 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi,” are set to drop Dec. 22. As for her first full studio album, it’s slated for early 2018.