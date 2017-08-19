Cardi B Releases Chart-Topping ‘Bodak Yellow’ in Spanish

Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ is becoming a song of the summer as it continues to rise on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with it currently being in the No. 8 spot. Now, the rapper—with Dominican roots—re-released her hit single, but in Spanish.

Inspired by her family, she’s promoting the song as the “Latin Trap Remix.”

“A lot of my family members on my dad side of the family don’t understand English. I wanted to make them proud. Sooooo I did BODAK YELLOW IN SPANISH,” she captioned the remix’s announcement post on Instagram.

The remix, that includes Dominican slang, features Latin trap star Messiah, who is also Dominican, and like the female MC, also hails from New York City. Fans have been anticipating the collaboration after the two rappers posted a photo together in the studio on Instagram earlier this summer.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, teased the remake of the smash hit on radio station La Mega 97.9’s Dominican Day Parade float last weekend in New York City.

‘Bodak Yellow’ has become a major success for the Bronx rapper, who used to star on reality show Love and Hip Hop (VH1) but announced her departure from the show last December. Recently, the single became the highest-charting song on the Hot 100 by a female rapper since Nicki Minaj‘s popular “Anaconda” track from 2014.

And this newfound fame has put the pressure on Cardi to keep the momentum going. “I’m supposed to be very, very happy because ‘Bodak Yellow’ is doing really good, but I’m actually really losing my mind because I need another song,” she admitted in an interview with Beats 1. “What’s gonna take it there?”