Watch The Moment Cardi B Found Out She Reached No. 1

Cardi B made history yesterday as the first female rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart without a featured act on her single “Bodak Yellow.” Lauryn Hill was the first female rapper to reach the top spot with 1998’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Hours after the announcement was made, Cardi shared the moment she found out she topped the chart. In the video, she jumps up from her couch frantically and reads the tweet announcing her song’s ascent. She then begins cheekily belting out Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which her single dethroned.

Before the whole BIG SURPRISE…Somebody call me and told me to check the Chart data .I was shleeping and I woke the fuck up !!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

In another sweet video, Cardi cries happy tears in front of her gold plaque, which commemorates her single selling 500,000 copies.

Cardi B was crying 🤧. We are sooo proud of you baby @iamcardib ❤️. pic.twitter.com/OzBcSIQZfF — wild thot (@BODAKYELLO) September 25, 2017

On Monday afternoon, immediately following the announcement, Atlantic Records celebrated the rapper’s accomplishment with a toast and Louboutin shoe cake inspired by her song lyrics, “red bottoms… bloody shoes.”

“I never asked them. They just did it voluntarily. Every day harassing their followers like, ‘Make sure you download and stream ‘Bodak Yellow’ — and look what you made me do,” she said to her family, friends and fans in a not-so-subtle reference to T. Swift’s latest single.

Many celebrities joined in on the celebration, congratulating Cardi on social media, including label-mate Missy Elliot, fellow female rapper Nicki Minaj and designer Christian Siriano. “Congratulations to my love @iamcardib for breaking records today! Princess moment now in full swing,” Siriano wrote on Instagram. Minaj seconded Siriano’s sentiments, tweeting: “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it.”