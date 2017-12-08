Camila Cabello is everywhere these days. Besides conquering the radio waves with her hit “Havana” and getting hella clicks on Vevo (over 300 million!) with its sexy music video, she’s wowed fans with her performances at the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour and the Latin AMAs this year.

“‘Havana’ is like a love letter to my culture, to my heritage,” she told PEOPLE CHICA of her solo hit after leaving Fifth Harmony, “It’s a mix of the kind of music that I listened to growing up around the house and the kind of music that I listen to now.”

The 20-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter is making a big impression as a solo artist. Her Instagram account proves 2017 has been her best and biggest year yet.

1. On Dec. 5, she announced her first solo album, Camila, will come out Jan. 18 and is available for pre-order. “To my Camilizers…my debut album is finally finished. Now I’m trying to steady my heartbeat!” her post read. “I can’t wait for you to hear what has been the soundtrack to the past year of my life.”

2. She has been meeting the crème de la crème of the music and film world. On Nov. 10, she posed with U2’s lead singer Bono and Spanish actress Penélope Cruz at the Los40 Music Awards in Spain. She also received a shout-out from Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria on social media. “Finally got to meet this beauty at the @lorealmakeup #WomenofWorth. Congrats on all your success @camila_cabello. I’m so happy for you. Your success is our success #FiercelyLatina,” Longoria wrote.

3. She was also tapped to model for a Guess fashion campaign. On Oct. 1, she posted a photo of her sexy ad as it appears on a huge bus: “Sometimes you just can’t put these feelings into words. Thank you @guess,” she wrote.

4. Her agenda has been filled with important save-the-dates like the MTV Awards on May 7, when she performed her hit “Hey Ma,” featured on the Fate of the Furious soundtrack, with Pitbull and J. Balvin.

5. She’s also had time to unwind. On a vacation in Cancún, Mexico, she posted a sultry bikini shot on Jan. 3.

But the year isn’t over yet and more is sure to come from the singer, who released two new tracks from her forthcoming album on Dec .7: “Real Friends” and “Never Be the Same.”