“Havana” singer Camila Cabello, who’s first solo album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, won her first Kids’ Choice Award on Saturday for Favorite Breakout Artist. The performer, who gave an inspiring speech in support of DACA recipients at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, took the stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California to thank the audience and lend her voice to the youth-led movement for increased gun regulations.

“I just came from the March [for] Our Lives. I just went with my family and my sister and it made me so excited to be here and so inspired,” she told the cheering crowd. “I felt so inspired by you guys, seeing all these kids there — these young people being so brave and being kind and compassionate for each other and speaking up. And I just want to tell you guys, every kid in this room and every kid watching at home, the future is yours. The world is yours,” she said.

The former Fifth Harmony band member posted a pic of herself with her sister at the Los Angeles march, which several celebrities attended including Kendall Jenner, who wore an anti-Trump jacket, and Selena Gomez. The siblings held a sky blue sign that read: “MARCHING FOR OUR LIVES SO THE NEXT GEN WON’T HAVE TO,” in bold white, letters. Cabello’s impassioned caption read, in part:”….there’s no words to describe the outrage we feel today at what’s happening in our country, but we have a long way to go…. and the fight continues. #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain.”