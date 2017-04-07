Camila Cabello on Immigrating to America from Cuba

Camila Cabello is all about embracing her Cuban roots. After releasing the a Cuban-themed video for “Hey Ma” with Latin superstars Pitbull and J Balvin, the former Fifth Harmony member is now opening up about her experience as an immigrant.

The 20-year-old star relived her experience of traveling from Cuba to Mexico then America with her mom in an interview with Glamour.

Cabello, who had a difficult time with the transition, admits that the toughest part of moving was being away from her father. “I had a little Disney calendar I would mark with x’s until the day he was supposed to come. When he finally did, a year and a half later, I was so happy,” she shares.

@camila_cabello and her mother, Sinuhe, share intimate details of their month-long journey from Cuba through Mexico before settling in Miami through the link in our bio for our generations issue. (📷: @amandamarsalis; styled by: @djunabel) A post shared by Glamour Magazine (@glamourmag) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

With her both of her parents by her side, Camila was able to adapt to the culture and reveals that it was only then that she found her passion for singing. Now, as a solo artist, she feels a strong desire to create a song in honor of immigrants.

pa mi gente latina stand up A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“Right now I’m in the process of writing about our whole journey… I can just imagine all the little girls who have dreams of coming here and feel unwanted,” Cabello says. “I want to be what people think of when they think of America—a person who, no matter what her first language was or what her religion is, can see her dreams come to life if she works hard enough.”