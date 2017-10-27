WATCH: Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Salsa Moves on Stage at 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Camila Cabello latest album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, comes out sometime this fall. Now, with her Pharrell-produced song “Havana” making it’s way up the Billboard Hot 100 chart — it’s currently at No. 20 — the former Fifth Harmony singer gave it her all while performing the track at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards.

The Cuban-American artist went on stage with a fringe-covered jumpsuit and showed off her impressive salsa-dancing skills. For the Spanish-speaking audience, Cabello, 20, sang a bilingual version of the sultry tune, which was originally produced in English.

Watch the fuego performance below:

Fans shared their excitement on social media, especially Latinos, who were proud to see Cabello embrace her Latin roots. “Love that you’re giving Latinos a voice and recognition!” one user tweeted. Another one adding, “The Spanish version of Havana that we’ve been waiting for, thank u @Camila_Cabello! Everything is amazing.”

The performance comes on the heels of the newly released video for “Havana,” which features social stars Lele Pons and LeJuan James. The music video, which has already garnered 23 million view, begins with a comedic telenovela-inspired skit that shows Cabello’s comedic side, but ultimately goes full-blown sexy with sultry dance moves and a romantic storyline.

“I have a song called ‘Havana’ on [the album]. It’s really cool and mixes the classic Cuban sound with Hip Hop,” the ex-Fifth Harmony member has said when discussing her upcoming album. “I did with Frank Dukes and Pharrell.”

Cabello’s former group Fifth Harmony performed their newest track with Pitbull “Por Favor” at the same award show.