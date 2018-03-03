Camila Cabello Shares Her Story: From Cuban Immigrant to Chart-Topping Star

Camila Cabello may be topping charts and touring the world, but the singer never forgets where she came from. The 20-year-old has proudly embraced her Cubana roots, whether fighting for Dreamers or paying homage to her home island in her smash hit “Havana.”

Now, the rising star has teamed up with YouTube to release a documentary titled Made in Miami, an Artist Spotlight Story giving a deeper look into her journey to the U.S. from Cuba before becoming a global sensation.

In Made in Miami, fans get to hear from Cabello’s family, including her father and mother, and professionals who helped kickstart her career, such as Simon Cowell. Through old family photos and home videos, the documentary shows an unseen and intimate side of the singer’s life.

“I’m so proud of my family and our story, and I hope it inspires others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams,” she said in a statement.

Shedding light on families that come to America in hopes of a better life for their children, YouTube and Cabello tell the immigration story of her family and how it was split. She was separated from her father, who didn’t have a visa and planned to join them later on in the States. “It was scary, so what I told her was that we wanted to go to Disney,” reveals her mother of immigrating to Miami to which Cabello adds, “Saying bye to my dad, I [questioned] ‘Why is everybody so emotional?'”

Young Cabello counts down the days until her reunion with her father. He finally rejoins his family, but only after a dangerous trek. “I swam the river, and practically risked my life,” reveals her dad. But the story has a joyful ending: “Honestly it was the happiest trip of my life.”

The rest of the documentary touches upon her X Factor audition, her departure from Fifth Harmony and her rise to fame as a solo artist, but the mini film circles back to her Cuban background. “It’s just that sense of being humbled of where you come from,” concludes Cabello.