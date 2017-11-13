Camila Cabello Releases Second Music Video and New Remix for ‘Havana’

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

After releasing sultry single “Havana” back in August, Camila Cabello has steadily ascended the charts — her homage to her Cuban roots sits at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. With the release of her second “Havana” music video on Nov. 10 and a Daddy Yankee-remix of the hit on Nov. 12, her star power continues to rise.

On Friday, Cabello dropped an unconventional music video, filmed vertically, that looks gritty and raw like it was filmed on someone’s iPhone. The singer shows off her sexy dance moves on a New York City subway with the help of street performers and a trumpet player. “Made this cool lil video for #havana when I was in nyc!!!” she wrote on Twitter, sharing the video with her 5.1 million followers, which has already garnered more than 5 million views.

Check it out below:

On Sunday, the former Fifth Harmony member continued to fire up her fans with the release of a remix for “Havana,” featuring “Despacito” superstar Daddy Yankee. In Yankee’s version, the Cuban-American artist sings in Spanish.

Cabello gave a preview of the remix when she sang the hit in her family’s native tongue before a Spanish-speaking audience at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards last month. That night, Latinos fans thrilled at the bilingual iteration of the tune and expressed their excitement on social media. One tweeted: “I need this Spanish version #Havana.” Another agreed, writing: “The Spanish version of Havana that we’ve been waiting for, thank u @Camila_Cabello! Everything is amazing.”

Along with her fans, the 20-year-old gushed over Yankee’s new spin on her tune: “Soooo honored that king @daddy_yankee blessed HAVANA with his fiiiiiiiiire,” she wrote on Twitter, adding in Spanish: “Somebody pinch me, I can’t believe it!!!!”