This Border Patrol Halloween Costume is Causing Outrage on the Internet

With Halloween fast approaching, costumes are quickly filling the racks. And one costume, in particular, is under fire. A U.S. “Border Patrol” get-up has generated outrage on social media in the wake of President Donald Trump’s termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), among other controversial comments he’s made regarding the border between the United States and Mexico.

The costume from Spirit Halloween Superstores features a military green t-shirt that reads “Agent Wall” and “Border Patrol.” A”Border Patrol” hat can be purchased, in addition to a women’s version that reads: “Border Babe.”

The company’s website pitches the item with what some have called “tone-deaf” words: “Keep the border safe today, tomorrow and on Halloween! Let everyone know that you mean business with this border patrol work shirt!”

People have taken to social media to share their disapproval of the uniform, which is currently sold out. One user asked the store, “Do you have any idea how many lives and families are ruined over that?” Another urged shoppers to skip Spirit Halloween this season, writing: “This border patrol costume is offensive in every way and normalizes racism.”

@SpiritHalloween why exactly do you have a border patrol costume. Do you have any idea how many lives and families are ruined over that? — Bex Alexandra 10 (@lgbtqiabex) September 11, 2017

Please don't shop at @SpiritHalloween this year. This border patrol costume is offensive in every way and normalizes racism. pic.twitter.com/1Leh6R7qAS — Tommy Gorman (@TommyTheGorman) September 24, 2017

Think about implications of costumes before wearing. Not this one though, it's just offensive https://t.co/9MbsjdhLCD via @TeenVogue — GeekGirlCon 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeekGirlCon) September 22, 2017

Spirit Halloween defends the costume—which they have no plans of discontinuing—by saying it’s all in jest during the presidential news frenzy.

“Halloween, by its nature, takes on many issues and is often expressed in paradox. Costumes are inspired by a variety of sources, specifically trending topics,” the company said in a statement to People Chica. “The costume available at Spirit Halloween pokes at the topical issue, and reflects the on-going headlines and hashtags surrounding the president. In context, this costume sits next to a piggybacking on Mr. President a host of masks showcasing Trumps many personas, all of which were created with the intent of being ironic in the current political climate.”