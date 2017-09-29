Where to Buy Beyoncé's Killer Outfit from the New 'Mi Gente' Video

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.
Yesterday, Beyoncé posted a trilogy of colorful photos on her Instagram page that announced a collaboration with Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin and Mauritian-French DJ Willy William to remix Latin-hit “Mi Gente.” Proceeds from the song will be donated to relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean.
The song and its cause had us at hello, but Queen Bey’s killer outfit didn’t escape our love either. In the video, she wears a button-up dress with vertical stripes in an array of colors from Solace London ($601) and her waist is cinched by yellow belt from Off White ($125).
Sport the look for less with a few pieces that even the Queen Bey herself would approve.
Vila Stripe Shirt Dress, $41.06 (orig. $56.85). asos.com
Plunging Striped Sel-Tie Romer, $38. forever21.com
Stripe Silk Satin Shirt Dress, $30 (orig. $300). topshop.com
Last night, J. Balvin released the video on his Youtube channel, where it’s already ratcheted up nearly 2 million views. Excited by his song’s success, he also uploaded a screenshot of an iTunes chart on his Instagram page, showing that the “Mi Gente” remix is currently the #1 single, surpassing both Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”