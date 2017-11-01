Back in September, Beyoncé didn’t just lend her powerful vocals to the remix of J.Balvin & Willy WIlliam’s single “Mi Gente,” but surprisingly delivered her verses in Spanish — and with ease, as if the language were her native tongue: “Con lo mío todos se mueven, La fiesta la llevo en mis genes,” she croons on the tune. Fans were impressed.

“Beyoncé singing in Spanish makes me want to learn español,” one tweeted.

The dynamo who helped the Lemonade singer perfect her beautiful Spanish is Jean Rodriguez. Rodriguez is a member of the Latin music duo Coast City and brother to “Despacito’s” Luis Fonsi.

“I didn’t know I was working with her until day of because they kept everything under wraps,” Rodriguez told Mitù. “That was interesting because it added to the butterflies because I had no idea who I was working with.”

With Beyoncé’s mega fandom, the multi-cultural song, which showcases Spanish and French lyrics, quickly rocketed to the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It now sits at No. 8.

Rodriguez also revealed that Bey’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who J.Balvin recently admitted spearheaded the collaboration, was involved in the entire process. “When we recorded it, Blue was there during the session just jumping around and dancing. She was really the decision maker,” he joked.

Rodriguez’s Coast City has worked with big names in the music industry, including Pitbull, Camila Cabello and J.Balvin for their collaboration on song “Hey Ma,” which appears on the Fate of the Furious soundtrack.