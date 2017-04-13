Becky G Debuts New Short Haircut on Instagram

Spring is here and a new season calls for a new look. Becky G got in the spirit of the warm weather by getting a new haircut and sharing her latest look on Instagram. The Power Rangers star traded in her slick straight hair for darker, shorter locks.

The Mexican-American singer has cut her hair super short in the past and has even shared tons of Instagram photos trying on bob-style wigs. This time, she shared three gorgeous new images on social media to show off her new ‘do.

Becky seems to love the hair switch as she captioned one of the three photos with “Happy,” also crediting her boyfriend, professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget as the photographer.

Happy 😊 PC: @theylovedaboy A post shared by B (@iambeckyg) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

Last one for the gram A post shared by B (@iambeckyg) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

The 20-year-old stars in the newest movie Power Rangers movie, based off the 1990s iconic television show, which follows five high school teens that gain superpowers and come together to save the world from extraterrestrial danger. Becky plays the Yellow Ranger and had to go through some serious training to prepare for filming.

“Every day I learned a lot about acting, acrobatics, and my character,” Becky G explained to People en Español about the filming. “The process is very interesting. It’s a great movie and I know everyone is going to enjoy it.”

What do you think of Becky G’s new haircut? Let us know below!