Becky G Is Awkwardly Kicked Off Stage at Fifth Harmony Concert

During a Fifth Harmony concert at Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires, singer and Power Rangers star Becky G was removed from the stage by security guards when she tried helping one of the group members Dinah Jane Hansen out with a wardrobe malfunction. Awkward.

“I was telling [the security guard] to go cover her booty because her outfit ripped again,” the singer—in good spirits—explained to one of her followers on Twitter. She also fangirled over Hansen tweeting at her, “Now you know I’m your number one fan.”

In the video clip of the incident. you see Becky G running onto center stage with an Argentinian flag in her hand to wrap around Hansen and a security guard running behind her and pulling her off the stage by her arm. When a fan asked Becky if she was okay, she responded, “My arm kinda hurt but they just doing they job.”

📹: Becky running on stage to help Dinah then being snatched by security. #PSATourArgentina pic.twitter.com/BMCpGGYt9o — Becky G. News (@BeckyGFacts) October 3, 2017

When fellow Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke realized what was happening, she walked to the side of the stage, clasped hands with Becky, and pulled her back onstage. “Welcome Becky G!” screamed Ally. Becky used the opportunity again to run toward Hansen and cover her exposed parts with her scarf. After she wrapped it around Hansen, she boogied with the band.

Hansen expressed gratitude for Becky’s attempt to save her from exposure, tweeting: “Now I know who would save me. Muchos besos (many kisses) mama.”

Becky is on tour with Fifth Harmony and was their opener act. Because she was dressed in casual clothing and not her stage costume, she was unrecognizable to security staff.