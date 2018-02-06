When vlogger Vanessa Martinez started to lose her locks from the use of hair extensions, she decided to make a bold move and a start fresh. The influencer shaved off all of her hair, revealing a bald head to her 2.1 million YouTube subscribers.

In a video that has garnered over 870,000 views, Martinez not only explains the reasoning behind her audacious cut but also shows the severe bald patches throughout her scalp. “As you guys can see, I have extensions in. This is not my own hair,” Martinez said. “No matter what extensions you put in your hair, you’re going to go slightly bald from it, just from the weight.” The 21-year-old added, ” I’m just making myself balder and balder, so why don’t I just cut all my hair off and start over.”

After taking full responsibility for using hair extensions, the New Mexico native assured her fans that she was neither stressed nor ill. She then took her followers through the entire process, with the help of her friend, as they buzzed her mane off on camera.

Martinez did have moments of hesitation and insecurity when thinking of what people like her boyfriend, Jarl Anderson, would think. But then she reminds herself “hair grows back.” The video star ends up going through with the shearing, and has since happily embraced her new look on social media.

And the result?

Bitch….lol A post shared by Simplynessa15 (@simplynessa15) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:29pm PST

Fans have been supportive of the vlogger’s new ‘do with one fan writing, “Shook on how u still look so amazing,” while another wrote, “Oh okay I like you better bald.”