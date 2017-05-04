Baylor University Frat Suspended For Hosting Racist ‘Mexican-Themed’ Party

The members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Baylor University faced repercussions for throwing a “Mexican-themed” party for Cinco de Mayo.

Attendees of the party, which was called “Cinco de Drinko,” were not only dressed in ponchos and sombreros but also in construction worker and maid outfits. Some guests even attended wearing brown face paint and chanted “Build that wall,” according to local reports.

The Texas school quickly launched an investigation and suspended the chapter for a “racially insensitive event.”

“Baylor University has enacted an interim suspension of Kappa Sigma’s chapter pending the completion of a formal inquiry involving the organization and a culturally insensitive event that took place off-campus on the night of April 29,” the university said in a statement. “This action was taken with the support of Kappa Sigma’s national organization.”

so kappa sig threw a "mexican" party? yall are bold to yell build a wall but quick to have my culture as a theme for your wack ass party pic.twitter.com/vs9rfvP1iK — andrew (@terrifving) April 30, 2017

The vice president for student life at Baylor University, Dr. Kevin Jackson, also released a statement about the party saying, “The reported behavior is deeply concerning and does not in any way reflect Baylor’s institutional values. University officials are presently investigating the incident and gathering additional information… We do not tolerate racism of any kind on our campus.”

"The reported behavior is deeply concerning…" A statement from #Baylor VP for Student Life Kevin Jackson: pic.twitter.com/KPkra3Xy47 — Baylor University (@Baylor) April 30, 2017

Although actions were taken, some Baylor students remained discontent and rallied on campus asking for sanctions against the fraternity, a formal apology, mandatory cultural competency training and more diversity.