Boy From Viral First Day of School Interview is Back

Internet sensation Andrew Macias, also known as the “Are you going to miss your mom” kid, is back just in time for the new school year.

Two years ago, Macias was being interviewed for a back-to-school special when the reporter asked him if he was going to miss his mother as he goes into pre-kindergarten. The student of City Terrance Elementary School in East Los Angeles shyly said no with a smile but then burst into tears putting his hands over his face. This adorable and heartbreaking reaction immediately went viral turning the now 6-year-old into an internet star, who’s interview was turned into endless memes and even used for an eBay commercial.

Now, he’s going into first grade but with no tears and excitement from his fame, as he expressed in a new interview with KTLA.

“He goes, ‘Mom, I’m famous. Everybody knows me,’” his mother Patricia Macias told the local news channel. “He’s happy.”

His mother also admitted that his Internet fame was a complete shocker. “I’m like, ‘Oh, just an interview, nothing is going to happen. And then suddenly, an hour, two hours after – ‘Oh, he’s famous now. He went viral,’” she said.

Macias is still recognized everywhere, even getting stopped to take a picture with fans.

And although he’s reached viral status, the first grader says he’ll still miss his mom while in school.