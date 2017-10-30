Ana de Armas, the Star of Blade Runner 2049, Shares Her Beauty and Fashion Tips

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas stars in Blade Runner 2049 (out now), the sequel to the 1982 classic, starring Hollywood heartthrobs Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. The 29-year-old beauty told People en Español she was overcome when she landed the part: “I cried a lot. It was a little surreal. It’s crazy,” she said. “To work with Ryan [Gosling], with Harrison Ford and with director Denis Villeneuve —whom I was always a fan of— was startling.”

In her interview with the Spanish-language magazine, the red carpet stunner spoke at length about her best beauty and fashion tips. Here are the highlights:

When she is not at a red carpet or promoting a film, she prefers to keep it casual. “I like to have a feminine touch but I’m always really comfortable,” de Armas said. “When I was younger, 18 or 20, I always wanted to wear high heels, anytime of day, but now I admit I wear them less. I prefer flat shoes and comfort, I feel more like myself.”

She got some useful style lessons from her Caribbean island. “There is not a lot of fashion in Cuba. I think what has influenced me is the simplicity and practicality with which you have to live there,” she added. “I like vaporous clothing with flowers and colors.”

Keeping her skin radiant is part on her beauty routine: “I like creams, serums. I’m always investigating and my makeup artist, Mélanie Inglessis, gives me new products to try out,” she said. “I guess when you get closer to 30 you start to think: ‘Oh, my God! Do I have to start using this or that cream? My eyes, my wrinkles!’ It’s better to start early or so they say.”

As a rising star in Hollywood, staying fit always weighs on her mind: “It’s hard not to get into that dynamic here, not to let them get inside your head. There are too many expectations. The truth is that I’m not very disciplined with diets. In general, I do whatever makes me happy in life, ” she said, emphasizing, “and food makes me quite happy!”

Luckily, de Armas enjoys hitting the gym so she can shed her indulgences: “Exercise also makes me happy, but it has to be fun. I do something different every day — one day boxing, the next spinning or weight training — to not get bored.”

What next for the de Armas? “I try not to look too far ahead,” she reflected, “I’m more about living day to day and working hard. I think it’s great to visualize a dream, but it’s more important to make it come true with your efforts.”

Translated by Lena Hansen